Newfound Research LLC Makes New Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.