Newfound Research LLC Purchases New Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 185 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,726,000 after purchasing an additional 360,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,359,000 after purchasing an additional 48,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,388,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.57.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI traded up $8.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $451.48. 4,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,902. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

