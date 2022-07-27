Newfound Research LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Newfound Research LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 2.8% of Newfound Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.52. 3,074,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.87. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

