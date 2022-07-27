Newfound Research LLC Trims Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Newfound Research LLC trimmed its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 891.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE GWW traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $475.06. 1,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.32. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $449.00 to $421.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

