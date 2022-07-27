Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 29,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.18. 216,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,256,273. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average is $67.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.82. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

