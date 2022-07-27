Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. Newmont has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.97.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,501,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,501,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 127.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

