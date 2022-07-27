NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading Up 5.4%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) was up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 85,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,620,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 159,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 42,081 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 382.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 653,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 518,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 104,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 53,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

(Get Rating)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.