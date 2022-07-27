NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

NexPoint Residential Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -304.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NXRT stock opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $57.49 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.27.

Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

In related news, President James D. Dondero purchased 17,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth $117,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth $335,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.83.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

