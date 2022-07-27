NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $621-633 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.91 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.40.

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 268,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,838. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 609.20 and a beta of 1.14. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $21.87.

Insider Activity at NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $66,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,188.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $66,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,188.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $676,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,338 shares of company stock worth $867,755 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 70,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Featured Stories

