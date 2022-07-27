NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading 4.3% Higher

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $8.46. 24,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,522,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.97 million. Analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,276,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,322,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,276,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,322,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $75,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,330,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,172,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,197,690 shares of company stock worth $77,924,360. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,953,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

