NFT Alley Market Capitalization Tops $10,437.66 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. NFT Alley has a total market capitalization of $10,437.66 and $31.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016486 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001799 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00032078 BTC.
NFT Alley Profile
NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley.
Buying and Selling NFT Alley
