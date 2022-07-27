NFTb (NFTB) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

NFTb (NFTB) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $163,785.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTb coin can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTb has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00016647 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032142 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.

