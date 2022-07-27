NFTX (NFTX) Trading Down 29% Over Last Week

NFTX (NFTX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. One NFTX coin can now be bought for approximately $30.73 or 0.00144863 BTC on exchanges. NFTX has a market cap of $12.68 million and approximately $103,483.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTX has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 412,571 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NFTX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

