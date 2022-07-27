NIKE, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.73 Per Share (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for NIKE in a report released on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NKE. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

NIKE stock opened at $105.20 on Monday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.81 and its 200 day moving average is $125.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

