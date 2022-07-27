Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Shares Down 2.2%

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) shares were down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.45 and last traded at $54.45. Approximately 337,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 343,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.68.

Separately, CLSA restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.35.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Nintendo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Nintendo in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new stake in Nintendo in the second quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Nintendo in the first quarter valued at about $918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

