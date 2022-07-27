NiSource (NYSE:NI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Edward Jones

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61. NiSource has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in NiSource by 84.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

