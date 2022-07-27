Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Nordstrom in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

JWN opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.25.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $26,669,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,064,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,689,000 after purchasing an additional 688,129 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 204.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,930,000 after acquiring an additional 518,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 878,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 406,670 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

