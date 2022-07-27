Northeast Bank to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th.

Northeast Bank has a payout ratio of 0.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,422. The company has a market capitalization of $336.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $41.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Northeast Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northeast Bank

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Northeast Bank by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.