Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. The firm had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.74, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.51%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $200,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.