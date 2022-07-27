Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Reduced by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $34,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $452.80.

Shares of NOC opened at $444.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $463.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

