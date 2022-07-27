Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Rothschild Capital Partners LLC

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.9% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $442.98. 2,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,911. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $492.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $463.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.07.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $452.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

