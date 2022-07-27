Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

NWBI traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 20,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,061. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at $384,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at $384,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $95,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,905 shares of company stock worth $199,712 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 44.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 69,520 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after buying an additional 2,999,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NWBI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

