Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

Northwest Bancshares stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. 17,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWBI shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $95,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,343.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,905 shares of company stock worth $199,712. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

