Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.18

Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.18 and traded as high as $29.79. Northwest Pipe shares last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 20,103 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Northwest Pipe Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $303.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 3.49%. Analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Northwest Pipe news, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northwest Pipe news, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Roman sold 6,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $205,889.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,629.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,553 shares of company stock worth $692,691. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 128,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 29,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,774,000 after buying an additional 112,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

