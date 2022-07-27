NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Stock Position Reduced by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

NorthWestern Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $65.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average is $58.81.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 73.26%.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

