Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 146,760 shares.The stock last traded at $147.41 and had previously closed at $150.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOVT shares. William Blair raised shares of Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Novanta from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Novanta Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.91 and its 200 day moving average is $131.93.

Institutional Trading of Novanta

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.96 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

