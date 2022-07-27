Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Decreased by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,535 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 24,109 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 65.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.6% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NVO traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.48. 11,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,547. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $88.87 and a one year high of $122.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

