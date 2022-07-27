Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $60.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,839. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $83.31. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novozymes A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.00.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

