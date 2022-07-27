NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on August 15th

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

NRG Energy has a payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NRG opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 281.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.