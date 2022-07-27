NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,262 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of NuVasive worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NuVasive by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.98. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $66.17.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.85%. NuVasive’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

