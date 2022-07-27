Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Acquired by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 144.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,159,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,790,000 after acquiring an additional 861,575 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,341,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,357,000 after buying an additional 152,315 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 671,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,765,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 543,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after buying an additional 45,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.10.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.