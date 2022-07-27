Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $16.46.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.
Further Reading
