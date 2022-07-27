Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NMI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.36. 765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,197. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $12.83.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Young L. Robert sold 9,582 shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $92,466.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.