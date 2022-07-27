NVR (NYSE:NVR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $82.45 EPS.

NVR Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NVR traded down $93.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4,266.63. The stock had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,218. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,219.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,605.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get NVR alerts:

Institutional Trading of NVR

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 12,262.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 64.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 49.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NVR by 112.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,468.75.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.