NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target Increased to $4,580.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $4,580.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,577.50.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4,364.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,218. NVR has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4,219.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,605.87.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $82.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVR will post 536.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 14.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.2% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 44,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

