NXM (NXM) Price Down 7.7% This Week

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $46.58 or 0.00220219 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $305.29 million and approximately $23.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,142.54 or 0.99951038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003620 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00126590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00029531 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,786,770 coins and its circulating supply is 6,553,665 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.