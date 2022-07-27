NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50, Fidelity Earnings reports. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $174.46 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $239.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.24 and its 200 day moving average is $180.93. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 42.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 28.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 558.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 27,738 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.14.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

