Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires 2,698 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.8% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,046,000 after purchasing an additional 168,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.93. 19,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,489. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

