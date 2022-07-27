Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after buying an additional 2,278,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META traded up $6.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.43. The company had a trading volume of 288,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,529,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.73. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $273.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.68.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $58,266.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,289.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $58,266.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,289.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,045. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

