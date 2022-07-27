Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.54.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $572.67. The company had a trading volume of 15,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,260. The stock has a market cap of $224.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $542.57 and a 200 day moving average of $558.40.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

