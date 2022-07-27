Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $310,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.66. The company had a trading volume of 57,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,794. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $69.26. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.