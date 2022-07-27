Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,021 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Salesforce by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $434,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,228,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,275,149 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.81. 27,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,843,037. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.50, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.47.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

