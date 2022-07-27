Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 656 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oak Harvest Investment Services trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after acquiring an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,555 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.16.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $7.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,764,242. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.72. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $306.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

