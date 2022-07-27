Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.15

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Saturday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.37. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $19.75.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Oak Valley Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,090.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired a total of 6,856 shares of company stock worth $118,639 in the last 90 days. 19.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.