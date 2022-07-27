Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 292 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE EMR traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.08. 19,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,177. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.95. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.