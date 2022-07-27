Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after purchasing an additional 943,872 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,890,000 after purchasing an additional 116,432 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 802,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,527,000 after purchasing an additional 106,756 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,614,918 shares of company stock valued at $392,160,616. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,198. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.22.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.34%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.