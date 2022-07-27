Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $584,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 898,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 260,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.39. 65,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,115,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.78. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $263.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

