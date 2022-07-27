Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 107,877 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2,475.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,748. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.95.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.