Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 227 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in shares of FedEx by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in FedEx by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,132 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,801,000 after acquiring an additional 270,299 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 1.1 %

FDX stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,295. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $288.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.