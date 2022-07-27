Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.3% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,467. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

